Mary Helen JarmolowiczLexington - Mary Helen Jarmolowicz, age 94, of Lexington Twp., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in her home.She was born May 29, 1926 on the family farm in Watertown Twp., to the late Aurthur and Muriel (Wilt) Curran.Helen graduated as valedictorian from Sandusky High School in 1944. After graduation, she worked at the State Bank of Sandusky, until she married Edward Jarmolowicz on November 9, 1947 in Sandusky. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2009. Together they had seven children, Gregory, Janet (Stephen) Johnson, Paul (Marlene) John, Mary Ann (James) Smith, James (Ralphena) and Kevin (Dina). They farmed in Lexington Twp. their entire working lives. During the course of her life, Helen worked as the office manager at Stokely VanCamp, Inc. in Croswell. After Stokely's closed, Helen sought election to the Sanilac County Board of Commissioners serving 3 terms, one as chairman of the board. She also served on the Sanilac County Mental Health Board and the Lexington Twp. Planning Commission. For 15 summers, she and Ed opened their home to the backyard pool program operated by the YMCA and then the Cros-Lex School System. She was a member of the Ave Maria Women's Society and the Lexington Garden Club.Along with her children, she is also survived by one brother, Frank (Mary) Curran, and eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren.Visitation will be 2-8 PM Wednesday, June 10 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington, and on Thursday, June 11 from 10-11 AM at St. Denis Catholic Church, Lexington.Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Thursday at St. Denis Catholic Church, Lexington. Fr. Donald Eppenbrock will officiate. Helen will be laid to rest in St. Denis Cemetery in Lexington.Memorials may be made in her memory to Ave Maria Parish