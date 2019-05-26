Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Port Huron - Mary J. Gillis, 94, of Port Huron, passed away on May 19, 2019 after a long illness with her family by her side.

She was born on July 22, 1924 in Algonac, daughter of the late Lester and Irene Davis.

Mary married Frank Gillis on April 27, 1946 in Algonac. He passed away on June 9, 1993.

She was a lifelong caregiver, working with the elderly, Council on Aging and at the Free Clinic. Mary was Women of the Year for St. Clair County October 23, 1985.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Lynn Gilson (Eugene Burnett) of Port Huron; daughter, Suzanne Borton of Port Huron; son and daughter-in-law, James (Connie) Gillis of Algonac; son and daughter-in-law, Greg (Debbie) Gillis of California; daughter, Ellen Gillis of Arizonia; son and daughter-in-law, Jon (Cheryl) Gillis of Wisconsin; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Donna) Davis of Port Huron and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Annie; brother, LaVerne Davis and a sister, June Glazer.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate.

Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the funeral Home.

Memorial tributes may be made to Regency on the Lake.

To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 26, 2019
