Mary Jane Falk
North Street - Mary Jane Falk, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving husband and son.
She was born on November 25, 1936, to the late Frank and Mary (Smith) Pavey in Fort Gratiot, Michigan.
Mary Jane was a Port Huron High School Graduate in 1954. She married Kenneth Falk in Port Huron, Michigan on January 7, 1956.
Mary Jane loved to bake and garden. She and Ken would travel to Florida and go to the casinos. Mary Jane especially loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Kenneth Falk of 63 years are her children, Kenneth (Georgette) Falk, Barbara (Frank) Haken and Mark (Karen) Falk; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law's, Marjorie Falk, Ruth Falk, Judy Debell and Yvonne Pavey, Joann (Chris) Kurzweil; brother-in-law, Ron (Elaine) Falk; and her special caregivers, Stacy Barth and Hannah Vitro.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Pavey and Richard Pavey; and Uncle Bill; brother-in-law's and sister-in-law's, Robert Falk, Donald (Sharon) Falk, Carney Falk, Dorothy Jean Pickett, and Patrick Debell.
The family honors the memory of Mary and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to .
For guest book and information smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019