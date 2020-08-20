1/1
Mary Jean Gadomski
1951 - 2020
Mary Jean Gadomski

Smiths Creek - Mary J. Gadomski, age 68, of Smiths Creek, passed away on August 17, 2020, after a short illness, with her family by her side.

She was born on October 1, 1951, in Croswell, to the late Sherill and Ada Kerbyson.

Mary worked for Blue Water Plastics for 25 years, enjoyed spending time with her family and was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara (Matthew) Pontack, grandchildren, Morgan Scott and Logan Pontack, sister, Phyllis (Clark) Murray, sister, Ruth (Fritz) Attebury, sister, Lynn Kerbyson and sister, Lee (Kevin) Gardner along with several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her nephews, Troy and David along with her niece, Michelle.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
