Mary June Hamilton
Burtchville Township - Mary June Hamilton, 89, of Burtchville Township, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She was born November 28, 1930 in Port Huron to the late Ernest and Ora Eagle. She married Robert John Hamilton on February 1, 1950. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2005.
Mrs. Hamilton was a lifetime member of The River Church of God. She was a seamstress and performed bridal alterations for Chantel Bridal, worked at Mary Maxim, was a Port Huron Hospital volunteer for over 2000 hours and loved being a mother.
She is survived by six children, Michael (Callisa) Hamilton, Debra (Rev. William) Forbes, Pamela (Calvin) Gonser, Cynthia (Bryon) Wright, Karen (Daniel) Bussey and Scott (Cheryl) Hamilton; 21 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jack (Miriam) Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Ruth Harneck and Evelyn Hamilton; Godson Michael Jefferson and his parents and sister Skip, Marsha, and Regina, who have been a part of the family for 34 years; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Nathan and Patrick Hamilton; three brothers, Orvel Sr., Delford and Guy Eagle; brother-in-law, Bill Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Betty Hutchinson.
Private services for the family will be held.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The River Church of God or Grace Hospice.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020