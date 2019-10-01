|
|
Mary Kay Davis
Crossville - Mary Kay Davis, age 71, of Crossville, TN, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Cumberland House.
She was born February 07, 1948 in Mount Clemens, MI, daughter of the late Ernest Foucher & Rose Marie (Bassett) Foucher.
Mary Kay worked for the University of Tennessee as an Assistant to the Home Extension Agent. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Carl Roy Davis, Crossville, TN; sons, Tom Davis, MI, Tim Davis (Wendy), NC, and Alan Davis (Kim), FL, and grandchildren, Natalie Davis and Ian Davis.
In addition to her parents, Mary Kay is preceded in death by her brother, Jim Foucher; and sister, Janie Tucker.
Memorial Service will be held at Bilbrey Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 5:00 PM with Bill Richardson officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:00 to 5:00 PM.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 1, 2019