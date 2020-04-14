|
|
Mary "Faith" Lemersal
Clawson - Mary "Faith" Lemersal, 94, of Clawson, formerly of Jeddo, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was born June 5, 1925 in Detroit to the late Joseph and Lois Gibbons.
Mary worked as a teacher for the emotionally impaired when she lived in Traverse City. She was a swimming teacher, seamstress, artist and painter. She also held a private pilot's license.
She is survived by her daughters, Leslie (George) Protas, Mary Elizabeth Lemersal and Victoria (John) Bennett; son Joseph (Jana) Lemersal; grandchildren, Erin and Jason Thomson, Joseph and Andy Usakowski, and Carley, Ryan and Morgan Lemersal; one great grandchild, Hanna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lemersal; brothers, Richard, Rex and Joseph; and sisters, Joanne and Sally.
Private visitation for the family will be held.
A public graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Croswell. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020