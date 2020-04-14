Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Croswell, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lemersal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Faith" Lemersal


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Faith" Lemersal Obituary
Mary "Faith" Lemersal

Clawson - Mary "Faith" Lemersal, 94, of Clawson, formerly of Jeddo, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.

She was born June 5, 1925 in Detroit to the late Joseph and Lois Gibbons.

Mary worked as a teacher for the emotionally impaired when she lived in Traverse City. She was a swimming teacher, seamstress, artist and painter. She also held a private pilot's license.

She is survived by her daughters, Leslie (George) Protas, Mary Elizabeth Lemersal and Victoria (John) Bennett; son Joseph (Jana) Lemersal; grandchildren, Erin and Jason Thomson, Joseph and Andy Usakowski, and Carley, Ryan and Morgan Lemersal; one great grandchild, Hanna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lemersal; brothers, Richard, Rex and Joseph; and sisters, Joanne and Sally.

Private visitation for the family will be held.

A public graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Croswell. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now