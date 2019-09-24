Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Wesleyan Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillside Wesleyan Church
Mary Lillian (Moretz) Woolman


1927 - 2019
Mary Lillian (Moretz) Woolman Obituary
Mary Lillian (Moretz) Woolman

Fort Gratiot - Mary Lillian (Moretz) Woolman, 92, of Fort Gratiot, passed away September 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 10, 1927 in Boone, North Carolina to the late Thomas and Bessie Payne. Her passing has left a hole that will never be filled. She was dearly loved and will be forever missed by all who had the great fortune to know her and call her "Friend".

Mary "Lillian" would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, an offer she couldn't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time, and renewed health and happiness. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, baking pies, gardening, bowling, watching the Detroit Tigers and The Bill Gathier Hour. She left detailed instructions for her family to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed.

She is survived by her husband, Lyndon "Wayne" Woolman; children, Mike Moretz, Elizabeth "Lynn" (Ed) Koopman, Paul (Nora) Moretz; grandchildren, Shelley (Matt) Yardley, Cory (Brooke) Moretz, Paul (Erin) Moretz, Chris Moretz, Missy Damon, Jennifer (Erik) Carpenter; great grandchildren, Bella and Jack Yardley, Kobi and Breanna Moretz, Miles, Finley and Avery Moretz, Dominic and Dakota Damon, Denver Sharrad, Christopher Carpenter, Carter and Patrick Moretz; sister, Ava Cottrell; brother, John (Sue) Payne; sisters-in-law, Eileen Payne, Pauline (Howard) Moretz, and Ruth Shaver; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Lawrence Moretz; brothers, Linney (Grace) Payne, Ernest (Lucy) Payne, Ransom (Denise) Payne, Collis (Frances) Payne, Jimmey (Betty) Payne; sister, Ola Bell; brother-in-law James Cottrell; and nephew, Randy Cottrell.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Hillside Wesleyan Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Bill Kinnan will officiate.

Burial will be in Ruby Cemetery, Clyde Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
