Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Clair Lions Hall
corner of King Rd. and St. Clair Hwy.
View Map
Mary Lou Comment


1930 - 2019
Mary Lou Comment Obituary
Mary Lou Comment

Casco Twp. - In loving memory of Mary Lou Comment, age 88, of Casco Twp., who passed peacefully on June 13, 2019. She was born October 7, 1930, the daughter of the late Aubrey and Rose Kirchner. Mary Lou married Robert A. Comment, September 1, 1950 at Holy Cross Church after nurses training. She was currently a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

Mary Lou was a four decade fan and supporter of all Mariner Sports, especially football. Her passion, besides family, was her birds and animals on a daily basis. She was a member of the Audubon Society. She also was an avid fan of Rafael Nadal and was a huge fan of Notre Dame football and her wishes were to have her ashes scattered on the Notre Dame football field.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Kathy, Rob, Barb and Karen; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Robert A. Comment. She was our rock.

A Celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held Sunday August 4, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the St. Clair Lions Hall at the corner of King Rd. and St. Clair Hwy.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www. youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 14, 2019
