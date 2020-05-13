|
|
Mary Lou Johns
Marysville - Mary Lou Johns, 91, of Marysville, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born April 3, 1929 in Standish, Michigan to the late Edwin and Eva Maples. She married Joseph S. Johns on June 30, 1951 in Marysville. He died October 27, 2018.
Mary Lou graduated from Marysville High School in 1948. She was a long-time member of Marysville United Methodist Church. She served on the Marysville Library Board and volunteered for many years at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Carol) Johns, Michael (Terri) Johns and Kathleen (Douglas) Hayman; nine grandchildren, Joseph R. Johns Jr., Michael (Jen) Haney, Megan Johns, Amanda (Chris) Kugler, Matthew Johns, Michel Hayman, Joshua (Lindsie) Johns, Andrew Johns and fiancé Luciana Dumitrescu and Nicole (Matt) Graham; fourteen great grandchildren, Michael Haney, Madison Johns, Luke Haney, Tyceon Graham, Kaycie Zauner, Drew Haney, Mason Graham, Shia Kugler, Isabelle Johns, Payton Zauner, Zola Graham, Knox Kugler, Gaberial Johns and Killian Johns; sister-in-law, Shirley Maples; several nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Carol James, Pat Turrell, Stephanie Kort and Lisa DeCriscio. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Cliff, James and Robert Maples.
Funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to watch the service by logging into the funeral home website. After the service from 11:45 am until 12:30 pm, friends will be allowed to enter the funeral home in small groups to view Mary Lou. Everyone is welcome to process to the cemetery at 12:30 p.m. for a graveside committal service. The Reverend Curtis Clarke will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marysville United Methodist Church or the Marysville Community Fund.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020