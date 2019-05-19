Services
Port Huron - Mary Lou Western, 83, of Port Huron, died Thursday, May 16, 2019.

She was born February 15, 1936 in Port Huron and was the daughter of the late William and Fern Howard.

Mrs. Western graduated from St. Clair County Community College in 1969 and was an LPN II for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. She loved cooking, making pies for the bake sales, baking Christmas cookies, gardening, sewing, and playing computer games. She sang in the Sweet Adalines.

She is survived by three daughters, Terri (Douglas) Landschoot, Rebecca Lynn Ruse, and Kathleen Western; five grandchildren, Jason (Heather) Landschoot, Carrie Landschoot, Joshua Mintz, Joseph (JCLynn) Landschoot, and Jennifer Mintz; nine great grandchildren; and a brother, Lawrence Russel. She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Western, and an infant son, Daniel.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A Rosary will be said at 6:00 PM.

Mrs. Western will lie in state from 10:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Joe Gagnon will officiate.

Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 19, 2019
