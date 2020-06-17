Mary M. Sharrard
Mary M. Sharrard

Marysville - Mary Margret Sharrard, 98, of Marysville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Marwood Nursing and Rehab.

She was born September 30, 1921 in Marshall County, West Virginia to the late Frank and Helen Talbert. She married Donald E. Sharrard Sr. on July 18, 1941 in Port Huron and the couple moved to Marysville in 1942 where she resided since. Donald died December 6, 2007.

Mary was a longtime member of the Marysville United Methodist Church where she was very involved in many committees, was a member of the United Methodist Women, did volunteer work, elections, dinners, bible study, and helped the homebound. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and enjoyed golfing, reading, exercising, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Donald E. (Irene) Sharrard Jr.; daughter-in-law, Wendy Sharrard; six grandchildren, Danny, Erik, Dawn, Tammy, Angie, Jackie; many great grandchildren; Godchildren, Marklyn Behling and Richard Teeple; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph T. Sharrard; a sister, Charlotte Jane Teeple; and aunt, Eleanor Hahle.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. The Reverend William Wright will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com

The family wishes to thank Mary's good friend, Katie Peck, for her compassionate care.




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
