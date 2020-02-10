Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Mary Noreen Ryan Obituary
Mary Noreen Ryan

Marysville - Mary Noreen Ryan, age 84, of Marysville, passed away on February 5, 2020, in Lake Huron Medical Center, after a short illness.

She was born on October 3, 1935, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia to the late Kenneth and Marion (Craine) Shillington and moved to Saint John New Brunswick where she grew up, attended high school and obtained her Radiology Technicians certification.

She worked in numerous Radiology Departments throughout Ontario and Michigan. Mary married Robert T. Ryan in 1983. She and Bob resided in Marysville MI for 37 years, wintering in Pine Island, Florida accompanied by their cat.

Robert passed away on July 19, 2019.

Mary is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Susan (David) Carson of Port Huron, brother and sister-in-law, Stanley (Diane) Shillington of Kingston, Ontario, nieces and nephews, Kenneth (Judith Murphy), Bradley, Elizabeth (James White) Shillington, Rozamonde (William) Ford, Sean (Ludmilla Von Hoyningen Huene) Carson and Sheila (Dustin) Pelletier, step son, Robert (Michelle Bromell) Ryan Jr. and step son, Scott (Linda) Ryan and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Marilyn Moncrief will officiate.

Visiting hours will be 12:00pm until 2:00pm in the funeral home.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
