Mary Rose Czostkowski
Smiths Creek - 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Wadhams Creek Assisted Living.
Mary was born to the late Paul and Anna (Cecil) Sulkowski on August 8, 1923, in Everson, Pennsylvania. After moving to Hamtramck, the family settled in Columbus, MI. During this time Mary met Raymond Czostkowski, her "Soldier Boy" and the love of her life. Mary and Ray were married on June 1, 1946, at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church, and spent 67 beautiful years together. Raymond passed away on September 28, 2013.
Mary was very active within her parish, formerly, Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Smiths Creek, Presently Holy Family Parish, Memphis. She enjoyed activities with the P.I.M.E. group, Polish National Alliance, Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary #525 and The Futuristic's. Mary also enjoyed needlework, cooking, baking, and most of all, being a wife, mom and grandmother to her family.
Surviving are sons, Raymond (Jay) of Goodells, Gerard (Denise) of Smiths Creek and Joseph Czostkowski of Chesterfield; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, John (Grace) Sulkowski; and several nieces, nephews and friends
She is preceded in death by a son, John Czostkowski and brothers, Anthony, Stanley, and Edward Sulkowski.
The family honors the memory of Mary and invites you to attend Rite of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Holy Family Parish, Memphis, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Phil Ching, pastor and nephew Fr. Tony Sulkowski, will co-officiate. Burial will be in St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Columbus Township, for immediate family only. Masks are required within the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Family Parish, Memphis.
