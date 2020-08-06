1/1
Mary Rose Czostkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Rose Czostkowski

Smiths Creek - 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Wadhams Creek Assisted Living.

Mary was born to the late Paul and Anna (Cecil) Sulkowski on August 8, 1923, in Everson, Pennsylvania. After moving to Hamtramck, the family settled in Columbus, MI. During this time Mary met Raymond Czostkowski, her "Soldier Boy" and the love of her life. Mary and Ray were married on June 1, 1946, at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church, and spent 67 beautiful years together. Raymond passed away on September 28, 2013.

Mary was very active within her parish, formerly, Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Smiths Creek, Presently Holy Family Parish, Memphis. She enjoyed activities with the P.I.M.E. group, Polish National Alliance, Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary #525 and The Futuristic's. Mary also enjoyed needlework, cooking, baking, and most of all, being a wife, mom and grandmother to her family.

Surviving are sons, Raymond (Jay) of Goodells, Gerard (Denise) of Smiths Creek and Joseph Czostkowski of Chesterfield; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, John (Grace) Sulkowski; and several nieces, nephews and friends

She is preceded in death by a son, John Czostkowski and brothers, Anthony, Stanley, and Edward Sulkowski.

The family honors the memory of Mary and invites you to attend Rite of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Holy Family Parish, Memphis, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Phil Ching, pastor and nephew Fr. Tony Sulkowski, will co-officiate. Burial will be in St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Columbus Township, for immediate family only. Masks are required within the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Family Parish, Memphis.

For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaatz Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved