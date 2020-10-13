Mary Schwartz



Imlay City - Mary Schwartz, 79, of Imlay City, Michigan, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Mary Hodgart Campbell was born April 23, 1941 in Paisley, Scotland. She is the daughter of the late Robert and the late Elizabeth (McNeil) Campbell. Mary grew up in Scotland until she was 11 years old when she moved to the United States. She lived in Shelby Township and Lexington through the years. Mary is a graduate of Utica High School, Class of 1959. Mary married Wilfred "Jim" Schwartz on June 30, 1962 in Utica, Michigan. She and Jim lived in Lexington for a number of years before moving to Imlay City six years ago.









