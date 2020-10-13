1/
Mary Schwartz
1941 - 2020
Mary Schwartz

Imlay City - Mary Schwartz, 79, of Imlay City, Michigan, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Mary Hodgart Campbell was born April 23, 1941 in Paisley, Scotland. She is the daughter of the late Robert and the late Elizabeth (McNeil) Campbell. Mary grew up in Scotland until she was 11 years old when she moved to the United States. She lived in Shelby Township and Lexington through the years. Mary is a graduate of Utica High School, Class of 1959. Mary married Wilfred "Jim" Schwartz on June 30, 1962 in Utica, Michigan. She and Jim lived in Lexington for a number of years before moving to Imlay City six years ago.




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City
225 N. Main St.
Imlay City, MI 48444
810 724 8285
