If Roses Grow In Heaven If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for us, Place them in our mother' arms and tell her they're from us. Tell her that we love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, we do it every day, But there's and ache within our hearts because we are missing her today. "Mom we will hold you in our hearts, until we hold you in Heaven". Love, Your Family
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019