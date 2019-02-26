|
|
Mary "Jean" Webb
Port Huron - Mary "Jean" Webb, age 75, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 16, 1943, to the late, Gordon and Florence (Hubbs) Waterhouse in Belleville, Ontario Canada.
Jean married Charles "Bernie" Webb on December 26, 1966, in Kinston, Ontario Canada, they have been married for 53 years.
She was a travel agent for many years, Jean and Bernie then had rentals where she managed. Jean volunteered with organizations in the Port Huron area. She was a very compassionate person. Jean loved to travel being on a plane, land or sea and to be outdoors. She especially loved to spend time with her family.
Jean is survived by her husband, Charles "Bernie" Webb; sons, James (Maria) Webb and Michael (fiancé' Erin Feeny) Webb; grandson, James Webb, Jr., and granddaughter, Amelia Webb; nephew, Scott Waterhouse; niece, Lee Waterhouse. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Waterhouse and a sister, Ida Waterhouse.
The family honors the memory of Mary Jean and invites you to visit and share memories on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Smith Family Funeral Home North, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Family Burial will be held at a later date in her hometown, Belleville, Ontario.
Memorial are suggested to Blue Water Hospice or . For information and guest book, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 26, 2019