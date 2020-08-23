1/1
Marylove Fledderjohann
Marylove Fledderjohann

Marysville - Marylove Fledderjohann, 90, of Marysville, died Saturday, August 22, 2020.

She was born May 13, 1930 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Paul Ewing and Mary Geraldine Beck. She married Eldred "John" Fledderjohann on August 18, 1950 in Piqua, Ohio. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2015.

Marylove was a cake decorator and lifelong member of the Missionary Church where she was a piano and organ player, choir director and Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed crocheting and reading and loved her family. She attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church.

She is survived by four children, Cynthia (John) Chester, Reverend Richard (Nancy) Fledderjohann, Michael (Joyce) Fledderjohann and Renee Hampton; 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sisters in law, Ruth Beck and Virginia Lewis; foster sisters, Jean and Joan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four sisters; and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at Noon. Marylove's son, the Reverend Richard Fledderjohann will officiate.

Burial will follow in Riverlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marylove's grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice or Regency on the Lake. Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysville funeralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
