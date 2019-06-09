Matthew J. Lindke



Port Huron - Matthew J. Lindke, age 64 from Port Huron, MI, passed away suddenly on June 3rd, 2019. Matthew was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 4th, 1954, and was the youngest of four brothers.



Matthew retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years. He was an extremely generous man to all those he encountered, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and faithfully followed all of the Detroit Club sports (especially the Tigers).



Matthew's parents, Peggy Ann Marshall and Gilbert J. Lindke, preceded him in death. He is survived by his three brothers Marshall (Marilyn), Mark (Bernice), & Michael; niece Lybra (Kyle) and nephews Zach (Jessica), Adam and Drew (Maureen). He also leaves behind his special friend, Tiffany, and many other friends.



Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron is privileged to assist the family in arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com. Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary