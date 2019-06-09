Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Lindke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew J. Lindke


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Matthew J. Lindke Obituary
Matthew J. Lindke

Port Huron - Matthew J. Lindke, age 64 from Port Huron, MI, passed away suddenly on June 3rd, 2019. Matthew was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 4th, 1954, and was the youngest of four brothers.

Matthew retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years. He was an extremely generous man to all those he encountered, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and faithfully followed all of the Detroit Club sports (especially the Tigers).

Matthew's parents, Peggy Ann Marshall and Gilbert J. Lindke, preceded him in death. He is survived by his three brothers Marshall (Marilyn), Mark (Bernice), & Michael; niece Lybra (Kyle) and nephews Zach (Jessica), Adam and Drew (Maureen). He also leaves behind his special friend, Tiffany, and many other friends.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron is privileged to assist the family in arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now