|
|
Maude F. Jones
Carsonville - Maude Fae Jones, age 85, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Regency on the Lake in Ft. Gratiot.
She was born September 22, 1933 in Lexington, daughter of the late Fred and Jennie (Middleton) Brown. Maude married Evan E. Jones on May 18, 1957 in Moline, IL. He preceded her in death December 23, 1980.
Maude is survived by her son, Evan, Jr. (Lisa) of St. Clair Shores; 2 daughters, Kathy (Mike) Squires of Carsonville, and Loretta Jones (Ken Henderson) of Lexington; 7 grandchildren, Amanda, Valerie, Mark, Tonya, Kori, Kelsey, Brent and 5 great grandchildren, Carsten, Gino, Chloee, Rocco and Aria.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Emerson (Reed), Bernard, Glen, and Lewis (Max) Brown, and sisters, Evelyn Delliss, Marie Coburn, and Ellamay Molesworth.
Funeral Services will be held 1 PM Thursday, April 11 at Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington. Rev. Susan Youmans, Lexington United Methodist Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Washington Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11-1 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 9, 2019