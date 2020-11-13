Maurice R. DesjardinsPort Huron - 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.He was born in Sarnia, Ontario on April 1, 1946, son of the late Raymond and Bertha (Gendron) Desjardins.Maurice married Carolyn Mae Roberts on September 12, 1970.Moe adored his family and especially his grandchildren. Moe loved boating with the Boatniks and enjoyed nothing more than being on the lake. He traveled for many years as a salesman for Parker Hannifin. If he wasn't traveling or on the boat you could find him in the yard on the lawn mower, golfing or working on his classic cars. Moe liked woodworking and has built beautiful pieces for his family and grandchildren that will be forever cherished. He will be loved, missed and remembered by many.Surviving in addition to his wife Carolyn of 50 years are his children, Missy (Dave) Betts of Fort Gratiot Township, Aimee (Pat) Schneble of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Mike (Jaimee) Desjardins of Plainwell, MI; nine grandchildren, Kayla, Sydney, Charley, Payton, Bryce, Tyler, Landon, Rylan, and Isla; brothers-in-law, Ed (Lory) Roberts of Brockway Township and Marvin Roberts of Greenwood Township; as well as several nieces and nephews.Maurice was preceded in death by his sister, Diana Desjardins and his mother-in-law, Arlene Roberts.Private family services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020. Those that wish to watch virtually, may do so under Maurice's obituary page on the funeral home website. The service will begin online at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.Memorials are suggested to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).For information and guestbook,