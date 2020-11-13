1/1
Maurice R. Desjardins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice R. Desjardins

Port Huron - 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

He was born in Sarnia, Ontario on April 1, 1946, son of the late Raymond and Bertha (Gendron) Desjardins.

Maurice married Carolyn Mae Roberts on September 12, 1970.

Moe adored his family and especially his grandchildren. Moe loved boating with the Boatniks and enjoyed nothing more than being on the lake. He traveled for many years as a salesman for Parker Hannifin. If he wasn't traveling or on the boat you could find him in the yard on the lawn mower, golfing or working on his classic cars. Moe liked woodworking and has built beautiful pieces for his family and grandchildren that will be forever cherished. He will be loved, missed and remembered by many.

Surviving in addition to his wife Carolyn of 50 years are his children, Missy (Dave) Betts of Fort Gratiot Township, Aimee (Pat) Schneble of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Mike (Jaimee) Desjardins of Plainwell, MI; nine grandchildren, Kayla, Sydney, Charley, Payton, Bryce, Tyler, Landon, Rylan, and Isla; brothers-in-law, Ed (Lory) Roberts of Brockway Township and Marvin Roberts of Greenwood Township; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Maurice was preceded in death by his sister, Diana Desjardins and his mother-in-law, Arlene Roberts.

Private family services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020. Those that wish to watch virtually, may do so under Maurice's obituary page on the funeral home website. The service will begin online at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

Memorials are suggested to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).

For information and guestbook,

www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved