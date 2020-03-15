|
|
Maurice S. (Mick) Byrne
1928-2020
Mick Byrne, 91 died peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born and raised in Port Huron, attending St. Stephen H.S., class of 1946. Mick was an avid sportsman and sports fan, playing varsity football, basketball (captain) and baseball. After graduation, he enlisted with the Army and was stationed in Japan a year after their surrender to American forces. He married Barbara L. Pickhover on August 19, 1954. The two were happily married for 65 years when Barbara passed away earlier this year, on June 26, 2019. Mick was charismatic and charming and used those skills successfully in sales, working most of his career for Life of Virginia. He resided most of his life in Macomb County, Michigan, with the majority of time in Shelby Township.
Mick was a loving father of four children - Daniel (Diane) Byrne, the late James (the late Brenda) Byrne, Donna (Joel) Baccus and Patrick (Janette) Byrne. He was a proud grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 5. Mick faithfully attended all his kids (and grand kids) sporting events. He brought a positive and a quiet strength to every day he lived.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 15, 2020