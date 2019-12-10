|
|
Maxie Ray Rivers Sr.
Port Huron - Maxie Ray Rivers Sr., 87, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019.
He was born May 14, 1932 in Ruby, South Carolina to the late Sidney and Julia Rivers. He married Savalia Kidd on October 1, 1960 in Port Huron.
Maxie retired from New Haven Foundry. He was a longtime member and Deacon at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed carpentry, gardening, singing, watching westerns, and listening to Bishop T.D. Jakes.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 59 years, Savalia; four children, Keith (Kora) Rivers, Apostle Brian (Prophetess Kathy) Rivers, Rachel (Pete) Johnson, and Rosemary (Thomas) Allen; 31 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; two sisters, Julia Abner and Deanna Hines; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by a son, Maxie Rivers Jr.; and 16 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Carl Miller will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Maxie's grandsons.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019