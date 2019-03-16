|
Maxine J. Dickinson
Port Huron - Maxine J. Dickinson, age 82, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Medilodge of Port Huron, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 6, 1937, in Port Huron to the late, George Kelley and Mary (Rostine) Leo-Teets.
Maxine married Raymond L. Dickinson, Sr. on August 27, 1954, in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on April 21, 1986.
She attended the Love Outreach Church, Port Huron E.O.C. and, PTA Council. Maxine was in involved in the grandparent program at St. Clair County Community College. She enjoyed gardening and especially loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Maxine worked at O'Neill's drug store and at Newberry's down town in her younger years and then she dedicated herself to helping families by watching their children and being an inspiration to their lives in growing up. She truly was a grandmother, not only to her own grandchildren but to everyone else.
Maxine is survived by her children, Raymond (Mary Ann) Dickinson, Mark Dickinson and Roxanne (Robert) Krauss; four grandchildren, Adam (Missee) Dickinson, Mellissa Dickinson, Nick (Katie) Krauss and Becky (Ruben) Hernandez; ten great-grandchildren, Makayla, Joshua, Raymond, Kaileb, Noah, Leo, Julianna, Brianna, Niko and Bella; step-mother, Sharon Nash; three brothers, Paul (Ruthann) Kelley, Fred (Joyce) Kelley and Mike (Kathy) Kelley; step-sisters, Debbie Kesner and Nellie Hawks; step-brother, George Kelley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; She was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Kelley.
The family honors the memory of Maxine and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Smith Family Funeral Home - North from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorials suggested to "Wishes of the Family".
Special thank you to Medilodge of Port Huron for the last 7 years and Great Lake Hospice staff for the 4 times she needed them for their love and care they had shown our mother.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 16, 2019