Maxine Miller-Barrett
Port Huron - Maxine L. Miller-Barrett, 79, of Port Huron, died Monday, April 20, 2020.
She was born April 8, 1942 in Valparaiso, Indiana to the late Dale and Charlotte Zerber.
She was self employed as a local business owner for several years and belonged to various clubs including Rotary, B2B, and the Port Huron Chamber of Commerce. She was very active and involved in the community and had a passion for Port Huron Hockey and was also instrumental in bringing the PowWow to Port Huron.
Maxine enjoyed crosswords, scrabble, gardening, art fairs, collecting maritime artworks, and watching the Great Lakes freighters pass under the Blue Water Bridge. Her favorite past time was traveling with her late husband, "Chuck" as she called him… together they traveled the globe to many countries. Among her favorites were experiencing Egypt's Great Pyramids, African Safaris in Kenya, a flight on the Concord to England, a transatlantic cruise on the Queen Elizabeth II, traveling through China and Mongolia on the Bullet Train, and an Alaskan cruise.
She is survived by her brother, Joe Zerber; two sons, Jefforie (Amy) Miller and Joe Miller (Stacey Weston); three grandchildren, Coti, Kaitlyn, and Chase Miller; two great grandchildren, Ezra and Ariella Gauthier; several dear friends, including Kathy and Ed Polovich, Sherri and Mel Emil, and her care giver, Heidi Pojeky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Barrett.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Lakeside Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020