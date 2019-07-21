|
|
May O. Curtin
Burtchville - Mary O. Curtin, age 79, a beautiful soul, received her angel wings on Friday, July 19, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital surrounded by her family.
Mary was born on May 5, 1940, to the late Stirl and Gladys (Newland) Johnson in Grayson, Kentucky.
Mary loved to go to the casino, play bingo and do scratch-offs. She was a people person and loved by all that came in contact with her. Mary especially loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Cornelius (Jill) Gleason, Helen "Kathy" Gleason, Debra Gleason, MaryAnn (Gary) Tuttle and Michael (Yvonne) Curtin; fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; loved by Ish Mejia; also surviving are her siblings, a brother, Hubert Johnson and a sister, Joanne Isaacs.
Her dear friend, Cindy Davis-Armstrong; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary was preceded in death by three siblings; Robert Johnson, Nancy Gollihue, and Herbert (Bossie) Johnson; a granddaughter, Jessica Gleason.
The family honors the memory of Mary and invites you to visit and share memories on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to McLaren Hospice.
For guest book and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019