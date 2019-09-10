Services
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
(810) 329-4222
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
214 Trumbull St
Saint Clair, MI 48079
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church St. Clair
Maynard Russel Fenner


1930 - 2019
Maynard Russel Fenner Obituary
Maynard Russel Fenner

St. Clair - Maynard Russel Fenner, age 89, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 7, 2019. He was born May 15, 1930 in Port Huron to the late Russel and Irene Fenner. Maynard graduated from Port Huron High School, from there he went on and received his apprenticeship as a tool and die maker. He worked in the tool and die field for approximately 40 years. He proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean War. Maynard married Betty Brenner on August 28, 1954. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Clair, where he served as an usher. He was a member of The Men's Club, American Legion Post 382, River District R/C Eagles. Maynard proudly received his black belt in taekwondo at age 64.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Fenner; daughters, Terry (Kevin) Maas, Sandy (Richard) Rekar; grandson, Craig Maas; brother, Roger (Rosie) Fenner, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Lewis and twin sisters, Joyce and Joan.

A Funeral Service will be Friday September 13th at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Thursday, September 12th from 2-4 and 6-8 at L.C Friederichs Funeral Home, St. Clair. Memorials are suggested to the St. Clair American Legion Post 382, 1300 Clinton Ave, St Clair, MI 48079. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
