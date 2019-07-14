|
Melissa Ann Jessie
Port Huron Township - 50, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by her family at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
She was born in Gary, Indiana on April 4, 1969, daughter of the late Bobby Wright and Brenda Cote.
Melissa Ann Wright married Tony Anthony Jessie on December 17, 2004, in Sparlingville.
Missy enjoyed camping, playing golf, watching the Detroit Lions, and swimming. Missy and Tony enjoyed music and attended many different concerts. There was nothing more important than her grandchildren. She leaves behind a life full of memories that will be remembered and celebrated for eternity.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband Tony of 14 years are her children, Amanda (Donnel) Rogan, Danielle (Adam) Gross, Joshua (Shania) Cooke, Jonathan Cooke, and Aaron Jessie; father of her children, James Cooke; grandchildren, Jordan, Jaylen, DJ, Ariana, Carter, Kayleyann, Wyatt, Lillyona, Kelsey, Aiden, Aubree, Elaina, and Noah; siblings, Desiree (Clayton) Sneed, Shawn (Christina) Eickleberry, and Katrina Wright; aunt and uncle, Kim (Frank) Gavelek and Mike Stamper; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The family honors the memory of Melissa and invites you to visit and share memories on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Reverend Bernie Long, pastor of C3 Church will officiate. Entombment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron.
Memorial are suggested to ALS of Michigan.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 14, 2019