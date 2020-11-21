1/1
Melissa M. Bacon
Melissa M. Bacon

Marysville - Melissa Mary Bacon, 32, of Marysville, died Friday, November 20, 2020.

She was born November 22, 1987 in Port Huron.

Melissa worked as a waitress, loved to gamble and enjoyed sunshine and pools.

She is survived by her mother, Penny (James) Gibson; father, Michael Bacon; three step-sisters, Heather, Lauri and Barbara; grandmother, Mary Bacon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert A. Nichols and Betty M. Warren; and cousin, Scott C. Nichols.

Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others. A private family service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends may view the livestream of the service by going to Melissa's obituary page on the funeral home website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
