Melissa M. Bacon
1987 - 2020
Melissa M. Bacon

Marysville - Melissa Mary Bacon, 32, of Marysville, died Friday, November 20, 2020.

She was born November 22, 1987 in Port Huron.

Melissa worked as a waitress, loved to gamble and enjoyed sunshine and pools.

She is survived by her mother, Penny (James) Gibson; father, Michael Bacon; three step-sisters, Heather, Lauri and Barbara; grandmother, Mary Bacon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert A. Nichols and Betty M. Warren; and cousin, Scott C. Nichols.

Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others. A private family service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends may view the livestream of the service by going to Melissa's obituary page on the funeral home website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
NOV
23
Service
07:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
We’re so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful young lady. God bless you and your family.
Bill and Nancy Kulman
Neighbor
November 21, 2020
Beautiful girl who looked like her momma. Heaven has a new angel may she watch over her love ones.
Laura Teigeler
Friend
November 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Fly high Melissa
Taya &#8220;Tammy&#8221; McCormick
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nina Kinney
Family
November 21, 2020
You were so full of life, such a beautiful young woman. Heaven has gained a new angel. Rest In Peace sweet child of god.
Patti Barton
Friend
