Melissa MacLean
Port Huron - On Friday, April 5th, 2019, at the age of 39, Melissa Ann (Gossman) MacLean surrounded by love, went to Heaven to live with the Lord.
Melissa was a loving, kind and thoughtful person. She loved life and chose to live with integrity that few could live up to. Her generosity with her time and love touched many.
She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on January 18, 1980, to Steve and Kathi (Archibald) Gossman.
As a child, Melissa loved learning. She attended Trinity Lutheran School, Port Huron Northern and St. Clair County Community College. Melissa was proud to become an RN. She was a very dedicated nurse at Marwood and McLaren - Port Huron. Her compassion for others was known not only to patients but to co-workers as she mentored many nurses throughout her career.
On December 31st, 2013, Melissa married the love of her life, Shaun MacLean. She was also blessed to become a mom to Shaun's boys, Andrew and Aiden. Together they made many wonderful memories. Melissa enjoyed their camping trips, warm vacations, and she was the biggest fan for the many activities the boys participated in. Much life and love were packed into their time as a family.
Melissa was a special wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a giver. Many were blessed with her birthday cakes, treat trays, handmade blankets or her time. She always made time for listening, helping or contributing.
Melissa's life was cut short after a hard-fought battle against cancer. She has left behind many who mourn her passing. Surviving in addition to her husband Shaun are two sons, Andrew and Aiden MacLean; parents Steve and Kathi Gossman; In-laws, Sheryl MacLean, Tom and Mel MacLean; brother and sister, Maria and Matt Gossman; grandfather, Norman Schrader; grandmother-in-law, Nelda MacLean; sister-in-laws, Kari Bonin, Rachel Perry, and Nicol Martin; brother-in-law, Todd MacLean, best friend, Connie Castillo; as well as many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The family honors the memory of Melissa and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, April 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-North. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family"
For information and guestbook, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019