Melody Dawn Basney
Port Huron - Melody Dawn Basney, 70, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
She was born April 22, 1948 in Port Huron to the late Robert and Gladys Waun.
Melody enjoyed playing bingo, playing games on the computer, going to garage sales and shopping with her sister Joanne.
Melody is survived by her children, Dennis Basney, Dee Ann (Jeff) Loxton, Don Lee Basney, and Denise Loxton; many grand and great grandchildren; brother, Robert Waun; sisters, Joan Reynolds, Joanne Ward, and Barbara Waun; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert L. Basney and her beloved dog, Grunt.
Cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019