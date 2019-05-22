Services
Melva R. Hudson Obituary
Melva R. Hudson

Port Huron - Melva Ruth Hudson, 89, of Port Huron, died Saturday May 18, 2019.

She was born June 1, 1929 in Port Huron to the late Clarence and Cora Philipp. She married the Reverend Dellis Hudson Sr. on August 26, 1949 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2019 after 69 years of marriage and 65 years of ministry together.

Mrs. Hudson is survived by four children, Dellis (Margaret) Hudson Jr., Cindy (Steve) Mitchell, Marshall (Cindy) Hudson, and Philip (Tina) Hudson; grandchildren, Amber and Chris Hudson, Maryann (Brian) Smith, Jeremy (Amy), Sarah, and Matthew Mitchell, Allen (Jessica) Hudson, Angela (Daniel) Collins, Tyler Schmidt, R.J. Whitcomb, and Olivia and Gabrielle Hudson; 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Donna Calies; and a brother, Orville Philipp. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Cora Philipp; a sister, Eleanor Hudson; and a brother, Bud Philipp.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Colonial Woods Missionary Church.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Colonial Woods Missionary Church. The Reverend Stan Liechty will officiate.

Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Woods Missionary Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 22, 2019
