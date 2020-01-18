Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Totzke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin I. Totzke


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin I. Totzke Obituary
Melvin I. Totzke

Marysville - Melvin I. Totzke, age 92 of Marysville, formerly of Marine City, passed away January 17, 2020. Melvin was born July 10, 1927 in Marine City to the late Rev. Henry and Louise Totzke. Melvin graduated from Marine City High School in 1945. After graduation he proudly served with the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1948 as World War II came to a close. On October 11, 1947 Melvin married Norma Hart in Marine City. She preceded him in death in 2011. Following his service to his country Melvin received a degree in electronics from Valparaiso Tech in Indiana. He then started his own business, Totzke TV Service, in Marine City. He would later work for Detroit Edison for many years until his retirement.

Melvin was an avid bowler, participating in local leagues for many years. He also enjoyed playing golf and throwing horseshoes. He was also a talented carpenter and was his family's go to handyman. His memberships included the Marysville American Legion and the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Melvin is survived by his daughters, Jo Anne (Jim) Osterland and Lou Anne (Brian) Kaufman; son, James W. (Dana) Totzke; grandchildren, Jacalyn, Julie, Craig, Becky, Kristin and Dylan; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Ray (Jan) Totzke and special friend, Anne Hyslop.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Henry Totzke and Gene Totzke.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visitation will be Friday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -