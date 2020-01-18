|
Melvin I. Totzke
Marysville - Melvin I. Totzke, age 92 of Marysville, formerly of Marine City, passed away January 17, 2020. Melvin was born July 10, 1927 in Marine City to the late Rev. Henry and Louise Totzke. Melvin graduated from Marine City High School in 1945. After graduation he proudly served with the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1948 as World War II came to a close. On October 11, 1947 Melvin married Norma Hart in Marine City. She preceded him in death in 2011. Following his service to his country Melvin received a degree in electronics from Valparaiso Tech in Indiana. He then started his own business, Totzke TV Service, in Marine City. He would later work for Detroit Edison for many years until his retirement.
Melvin was an avid bowler, participating in local leagues for many years. He also enjoyed playing golf and throwing horseshoes. He was also a talented carpenter and was his family's go to handyman. His memberships included the Marysville American Legion and the Barbershop Harmony Society.
Melvin is survived by his daughters, Jo Anne (Jim) Osterland and Lou Anne (Brian) Kaufman; son, James W. (Dana) Totzke; grandchildren, Jacalyn, Julie, Craig, Becky, Kristin and Dylan; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Ray (Jan) Totzke and special friend, Anne Hyslop.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Henry Totzke and Gene Totzke.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visitation will be Friday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to service.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020