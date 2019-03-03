Resources
Melvin R. Oswald Sr.

Melvin R. Oswald Sr. In Memoriam
It has been 14 years and so many memories made over the years, yet too many memories go unshared. You raised your family with so much  love and respect. No matter the challenge you were always there for us. A fathers love lives in each of us as our eternal light to guide us through life's challenges. We fill the void with many memories that make us smile. As well as, some sorrow and tears as you're not here to share in them, but your memories are forever clear.    Love your loving family. 
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2019
