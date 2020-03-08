|
Dad can't believe it's been 15 years. It seems like just yesterday we sat by your bed waiting. As we say it's okay we will get through this fly high. Your memories became a way to share in the good and the bad. There is so many shared memories... as we laugh and cry. Your love and guidance has been carried on the yet again to another generation. We can't thank you enough for your love courage and guidance. You Are Always Forever sadly missed. We pick our heads up, brush the sadness off and smile as we move forward in life. Until we meet again Dad, we love you and will be forever in our hearts. Love, Denny, Pat, Tina, Melinda, Ruddy and your Grandchildren and your Great Grandchildren
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020