I met Mac, who I called “Aunty Mac”, when I was very little. She was friends with my grandparents, Debby and Brickhouse Bill. She was always so sweet to my brother and I, always wondering how we were doing and asking us about school and telling us the most amazing stories. And although she is gone, that doesn’t mean forgotten. I will always remember the beacon of light she shined on Clark Lake, and everyone else should always remember too. So much to love to Aunty Mac and her family. Make her proud, she’s watching over all of us!

Dominik Dmytrusz

Friend