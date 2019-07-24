Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
(810) 679-9800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1920 - 2019
Meredith Hurley Obituary
Meredith Hurley

Croswell - Mrs. Meredith Cora Hurley (nee Smith) died peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Lexington, MI at the age of 98.

Meredith was born on September 22, 1920 in St. Clair, MI, to Walter and Letitia Smith. She graduated from St. Clair High School in 1938. Meredith worked during high school at Smith's Five and Dime in St. Clair. After graduation, she managed a branch in Croswell, MI, where she met Robert Bruce Hurley. They married in 1940 at the Croswell First Presbyterian Church. Meredith was active in the church, where she was a part-time secretary for decades. She also wrote for the Croswell Jeffersonian newspaper and canned 500 quarts of food every year.

Meredith, fondly known as "Midge" to friends and family is survived by her children, John (Diana) Hurley, Dr. Robert (Susan) Hurley, Jr., Linda (Joseph) Pink, Thomas (Barbara) Hurley and Richard (Deborah) Hurley; grandchildren, Tina (Thomas) Eastman, Meredith (Tony) Beachler, Kristen (Kevin) Nairy, Brett (Linnea) Hurley, Kyle (Monica) Hurley, Gillian (Chris) Palmer, Tracey (Nicholas) Boone, Joseph (Terena) Pink, Mark Pink, Allison Pink, Nathaniel (Dee-Ann) Hurley, Dr. Jessica (Matthew) Grace, Cheryl Francis, Matthew (Alicia) Hurley, and Dr. Nicholas (Kathy) Hurley; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on January 27, 1998, sister and brother in law, Elizabeth and Elton Neumann, a niece, Marion Randall and her grandson, Timothy Hurley.

Visitation will be from 2- 9 P.M. on Thursday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday at the funeral home with visiting from 10-11 A.M., Don Wixson, CP, Croswell Frist Presbyterian Church will officiate. Interment will follow in the Croswell Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Midge may be made to Croswell First Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Times Herald on July 24, 2019
