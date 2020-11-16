Merle Joseph "Joe" Westrick Jr.
St. Clair - Merle Joseph "Joe" Westrick Jr., age 71, of Chesterfield, formerly of St. Clair, passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 15, 2020. He was born September 13, 1949 to the late Merle Sr. and Donna Westrick. Merle graduated from St. Clair High School in 1967. Merle proudly served his country in the United States Army, 101st airborne in Vietnam. He worked as a machine operator for over 30 years. Merle enjoyed playing euchre and spending time with his grandchildren. He especially loved going to the Michigan Transit Museum in Mount Clemens with his daughter, son in law, and grandchildren and riding the historic train. Merle was known as a sweet man, with a great sense of humor. He had a tremendous memory. He took great pride in being a family man, who was involved in the lives of the people he cared about most. He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Kyle) Turner; grandchildren, Yogi and Wrigley; siblings, Jim (Susan) Westrick, John (Kathy) Westrick, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, November 20th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A funeral will be Saturday, November 21st at 11:30 a.m. at Young Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 guidelines attendance is limited to 25 people at a time at the funeral home. Following the service, internment will be at Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Where military honors will be conducted. Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com