Mervin "Merv" Glenn Hayner
Boerne, TX - Mervin "Merv" Glenn Hayner, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Boerne Texas after fighting a battle with Agent Orange. He was born at home on October 24, 1943 in Port Huron, Michigan to Glenn and Phyllis (Daly) Hayner.
His school years were spent with family, where he graduated from Port Huron High School and was a Port Huron Police Officer. Merv enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1968. He served as an MP during the Vietnam War in Thailand where he received the Purple Heart. He was in law enforcement in Big Spring and Odessa Texas before moving to San Antonio where he was a Training Instructor for Lackland AFB. He was an Inspector for the F-14/C-5 at 433rd Kelly AFB. He then went back into law enforcement with Kendall County Texas Sheriff's office and finally with the VA PD in Kerrville Texas. He retired in 2013 as a Computer Analyst from the Audie Murphy VA. Upon retirement he decided to open 1 Veterans Towing. Merv served as president of the Ranger Creek Homeowners Association for 26 years.
Merv is survived by his wife, Kathie Hayner; his children, Tina (Tom) Selling of Manistique, MI, Tammie (Myron) Raspberry of Fort Worth, TX, Charles Glenn Pursell of Reynoldsburg OH, Mervin "Glenn" Hayner II, Boerne TX and step daughters: Sharon Plantt and Renee (Ronnie) Burleson of Big Spring, TX; and Grandchildren, Candice Selling, Connor Selling, Maria (Mathew) Snell, Amanda (Todd) Chase, Destinee (Jordan) Leal, Great Grandchildren, Tabi Haupt, Temperance, Allen, Emily and Elizabeth Chase.
He is also survived by his brother Kraig (Marian) Hayner of Dundee, MI, and niece Becky (Sam) Hayner of Leslie, MI, and many cousins including, Meryl (Hyzer) Engelhardt, Ypsilanti, MI Merv was predeceased by his parents and daughter, Tracie Hayner on May 18, 1979.
A gathering of Family and Friends will be held in Michigan on Sunday August 4, 2019 at 2 PM Haab's Restaurant, Ypsilanti, MI
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019