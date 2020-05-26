|
Michael Aaron Charles
Berlin Twp. - 42, passed away after a long illness on the evening of May 25, 2020 at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Twp.
He was born October 10, 1977 in Lapeer, MI, the son of Gary James Jr. and Diane L. (McCoy) Charles.
Mike had a sweet sense of humor and made friends easily. Mike loved his pets and leaves behind his dear dog Abbie and his cat Sully. Mike and Kim loved weekend camping when they had the chance. He worked in the automotive manufacturing business for many years and was last employed at Kiehin in Capac.
He is survived by his parents, Gary J. Charles Jr. of Capac and Diane L. Charles of Berlin Twp.; grandmother Hilda Charles of Lapeer; girlfriend Kim Watkins of Capac; uncles Richard (Diane) Charles of Shelby Twp., Edward Charles of Clarkston, and Charles (Amy) Charles of Lapeer; aunt Marianne Keller of Houghton Lake; uncle James McCoy of Montverde, FL; aunt Eileen McCoy of Washington Twp.; numerous cousins, and loving friends Stan and Rose Tarala and best friend Stan Tarala Jr.
Mike was predeceased by his grandfather Gary James Charles; grandparents Barney and Hazel McCoy and an uncle Rex McCoy.
The family honors the memory of Michael and invites you to visit and share memories Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac, followed by interment in Capac Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Rev. Wayne Boyd, pastor of Almont First Baptist Church, will officiate. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020