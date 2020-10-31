Michael Anthony Slamka
St. Clair - Age 74, of St. Clair, died October 30, 2020. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek. Michael was born August 15, 1946 in Highland Park, MI, the son of John and Frances (Krasnicki) Slamka. He was a 1964 graduate of Roseville High School. He married Sueanne Currier on October 24, 1969, then moved to St. Clair to start their family. He sang in the Barbershop Harmony Society for many years with his family. He and his wife played Santa and Mrs. Claus for over thirty years. Mike was best known for his hugs and could make anyone smile. He was "Dad" to a lot of people and never met a stranger. Surviving are: wife of 51 years Sueanne; four children, Donald (Staci) Slamka of Hillsdale, MI, Darlynn (Brian) Carver of Swartz Creek, Daniel Slamka of Muncy, PA, Dannett (Jerry) Rice of Flushing; twelve grandchildren, Holli (Jonah) Houtz, Katie, Elizabeth, and Charlotte Carver, Elijah, Zachariah, and Samuel Slamka, Ethan, Noah, Naomi, Joshua and Faith Rice; siblings, Ken (Carol) Slamka, Jack (Kitty) Slamka, Susie Ferguson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ron; and brother-in-law, Arnie. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com
