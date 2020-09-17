Michael Burns
Memphis - 57, of Memphis, passed away after a long battle with ALS Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born June 1, 1963, in Mt. Clemens the son of Joseph and Betty (Dupont) Burns.
Mike was a 1982 Memphis High School graduate and had attended Holy Family Parish, Memphis. He was employed by Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, Memphis for 30 years as a house manager and loved music, attending concerts and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his mother Betty Burns of Memphis; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Joseph and Beth of Temperance and Matthew of Ferndale, sister, Ann Koveck of Riley Twp; nieces and nephews, Jacob, Connor, Sylvia, Gabrielle and Remington Koveck and Henry and Marissa Burns; uncle Charles Dupont of Riley Twp. and several friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Burns.
Arrangements were held by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. For more information and Tribute Wall visit: kaatzfunerals.com