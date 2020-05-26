|
|
Michael Charles
Berlin Township - 42, passed away after a long illness on the evening of May 25, 2020, at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Twp. He was born October 10, 1977, in Lapeer, MI, the son of Gary James Jr. and Diane L. (McCoy) Charles.
Mike had a sweet sense of humor and made friends easily. Mike loved his pets and leaves behind his dear dog Abbie and his cat Sully. Mike and Kim loved weekend camping when they had the chance. He worked in the automotive manufacturing business for many years and was last employed at Kiehin in Capac.
He is survived by his parents, Gary J. Charles Jr. of Capac and Diane L. Charles of Berlin Twp.; grandmother, Hilda Charles of Lapeer; girlfriend, Kim Watkins of Capac; uncles, Richard (Diane) Charles of Shelby Twp., Edward Charles of Clarkston, and Charles (Amy) Charles of Lapeer; aunt, Marianne Keller of Houghton Lake; uncle, James McCoy of Montverde, FL; aunt Eileen McCoy of Washington Twp.; as well as numerous cousins, loving friends, Stan and Rose Tarala and best friend, Stan Tarala Jr. Mike was predeceased by his grandfather, Gary James Charles; grandparents, Barney and Hazel McCoy and a uncle, Rex McCoy.
The family honors the memory of Michael and invites you to visit and share memories Friday, May 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac, followed by interment in Capac Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Rev. Wayne Boyd, pastor of Almont First Baptist Church, will officiate. Masks and social distancing rules will be followed. Memorials are suggested to the of Michigan, 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108.
Published in The Times Herald from May 26 to May 28, 2020