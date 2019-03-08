|
Michael David Foxwell
Asheville - Michael David Foxwell, age 29, a loving son and a friend to many, entered into his heavenly home on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Michael was indeed a creative and talented chef and had moved to Asheville to continue and advance his southern cooking skills in the culinary arts. He will always be remembered as a young man who loved life and who was truly adventurous. Michael enjoyed being outdoors and also spending time with his beloved dogs. His love for the arts and music was also an important part of his life. Michael's precious memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him deeply.
He is survived by his parents, Peter Foxwell and Kimberly Parker Foxwell; maternal grandparents, Gordon and Ellen Parker; a sister, Kalie Foxwell; a brother, Jamie Foxwell; uncles, Michael Parker and Laurie and Mark Foxwell and Fran; an aunt, Michele Sanchez and Federico; as well as many loving cousins and dear friends.
A service of remembrance to honor Michael's life will be held at 11:30 am Friday, March 8, 2019 at Cornerstone Church, 4025 North Road, Clyde, MI 48049. The Reverend Tom Seppo will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 8, 2019