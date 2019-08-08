Services
Michael David Keith Obituary
Michael David Keith

Port Huron - Michael David Keith, 62, of Port Huron, died peacefully in his sleep of a heart attack on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

He was born October 17, 1956 in Port Huron to the late Donald and Dorothy Lou Keith.

Mr. Keith was a 1974 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. He owned and operated MDK Alarm Systems since 1979, providing security services for area homes and businesses. Mike grew up on the water and enjoyed sailing his Hobie Cat. He played hockey and was always in the stands when his kids played sports. He was a sponsor of Port Huron Little League for over 35 years. He was an avid Detroit sports fan, especially the Detroit Tigers, where he was a season ticket holder for many years. Mike had a natural ability to renovate homes and enjoyed gardening and traveling. He was passionate about music and had an extensive collection, his favorites being the Beatles and Bob Dylan. He will be remembered for his kind heart and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Christine "Chris" Keith; three children, Jeffrey (Eunyoung) Keith; Laurie Keith (Alec Peniche) and Kevin Keith; two stepchildren, Robert Worthington II (Andrea Ortiz) and Jennifer (Adam) Gross; special Papa of three grandchildren, Ava, Audrey and Logan Gross; his former wife, Melanie (Craig) Bernosky; three siblings, Heather Keith (Bruce) Swanson, Brian (Judy) Keith and Donald (Tracy) Keith Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Laurie Keith Custer; and nephew, Chris Custer.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Kevin Keith, Jeff Keith, Adam Gross, Ted Fair, Derek Keith and Dylan Keith.

Memorial contributions may be made to Port Huron Little League. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
