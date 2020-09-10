1/1
Michael David Peart
{ "" }
Michael David Peart

Harmony, NC - Michael David Peart, 61, of Harmony, NC, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at his home, surrounded by family on September 2, 2020.

Michael was born May 12, 1959 in Port Huron, MI, the son of the late John Robert Peart and Norma June (Koenig) Peart. Michael is also preceded in death by his brothers Bud Williams and Jim Peart, and a sister Sandy Steinhauer.

In life Michael graduated from St. Clair Community College. He was currently employed as a Manufacturing Engineer at Ingersoll-Rand. In his free time Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle, boating, hiking, and travel with the BWBC.

Michael is survived by his wife Cheryl (Peplinski) Peart, sons Tyler Leigh Peart of Japan, Michael Christian Peart of Harmony, NC, daughters Hilarie Rae Wyatt (William) of Concord, NC, Amy Lynn Sainola (Ryan) of Fort Thomas, KY, Kristy Ludeker (Josh) of Venice, FL, brothers Scott (Willy) Peart of Port Huron, MI, Jack Peart of Texas, Dan Peart of Lemon Grove, CA, sisters Sharon Vaneck of Gold Beach, OR, Pamela Reames of Westand, MI, and grandchildren Eliana, Ezra, Ian, Olivia, Aiden, Alexis, Delaney and Nolan.

A memorial for Michael will be held at a later date.

To sign our online guest book, please visit our website www.daviefuneralservice.com.

Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville are honored to serve the family.




Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
