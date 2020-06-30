Michael Donald Erdman, III
Angola, IN - Michael Donald Erdman, III, 25, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born June 15, 1995 in Port Huron, MI to Michael D. and Joyce A. (Miller) Erdman. He attended Prairie Heights High School. He had been active duty in the Army National Guard beginning 2017. He had worked at Keystone RV, Middlebury, IN as a production worker. When he was in his younger years he played baseball and basketball. He had a passion for fishing, hunting and being a great outdoorsman. He loved being around animals, especially his dog (Snickers). He cherished the moments being around his family, friends, and cars.
Surviving are his parents; Michael D. (Jeanne L.) Erdman of Angola, one brother; Terry R. (Binny) Miller of Las Vegas, NV, one niece; Amia Miller of Las Vegas, NV, two grandmothers; Jackie Erdman of Saint Clair Shores, MI. and Judy Miller of Smiths Creek, MI. He was preceded in death by his mother; Joyce A. Erdman, grandparents; Donald Erdman, Glenn Miller and Jack and Annie Taylor.
Due to current conditions and restrictions of the pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing by social distancing restrictions. Masks are preferred but are optional. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to send condolences to the family visit: www.hejohnsonfh.com
Visitation of family and friends will be held from 5-7pm Friday, July 3, 2020. Military honors will be conducted at 7pm.
Family requests memorials be given in memory of Michael Donald Erdman II to: Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County 780 Shelter Ln, Angola, IN 46703.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Angola.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.