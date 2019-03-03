Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael E. VanDusen Obituary
Michael E. VanDusen

Port Huron - Mr. Michael E. VanDusen, age 66, of Port Huron, passed away on February 26, 2019.

He was born on January 26, 1953, in Port Huron.

Michael is survived by his mother, Agnes, 2 brothers, Jim and Mark and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, LaVern, sister, Mary Ann (Tom) Lane, brother, Dennis and sister-in-law, Lori.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Argyle Township.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, 12:00pm until the time of service at 2:00pm in the funeral home.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
